Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money.
Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar.
Investigators associated with the CIA of Kurukshetra police said the accused had also extorted ₹5 lakh from a Kurukshetra resident, allegedly holding him hostage at gunpoint.
The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station. They also rescued Shekhar alias Neetu, of Gangoh, and Gagandeep and Raju, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly held hostage by the accused.
Police have recovered currency notes and packets of white paper from their possession. The rescued victims told the police that the accused had contacted them and lured them with promises to triple their money. The victims had given them around ₹5 lakh and they took them to a house in Kurukshetra.
During interrogation, accused told the police that they used to take small amounts and return three times more and used to call them again with bigger amounts.
Accused will be produced in court and police will seek their remand for further interrogation.
-
Raj Thackeray booked for provocative speech at Aurangabad rally
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was booked on Tuesday for his provocative speech at a rally in Aurangabad on May 1. After scanning Raj's speech with the help of a local cyber cell, an FIR was registered against the MNS chief, party leaders, and the organisers of the rally at City Chowk police station, Aurangabad.
-
Confusion prevails over BJP leadership change in Karnataka
Statements from a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on an imminent cabinet expansion has raised hopes for aspirants within the party but confusion over a possible leadership change in the state remains as some leaders continue to give conflicting statements on the issue. The former chief minister and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, said the cabinet is likely to be expanded within the next two to three days.
-
What took HPSC so long to cancel dental surgeon, HCS prelims exam, asks Congress
The Congress on Tuesday asked as to why the Haryana Public Service Commission took over five months in ordering the cancellation of dental surgeon exam and HCS preliminary exam when corrupt practices and irregularities were detected in the conduct of these exams in November last year. The HPSC had on May 2 ordered cancellation of two examinations after irregularities were detected. The commission said examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.
-
Haryana to have joint horticulture wing to beautify cities, maintain greenery: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that a state-level joint horticulture wing will be created to beautify cities and maintain greenery. This wing will have its own nursery and other resources, Khattar said while chairing the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority meeting, held to review development works, in Faridabad on Tuesday. Development works worth ₹450 crore were approved in Tuesday's meeting, besides a ₹586 crore budget.
-
₹10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held
A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of hJaspinder Singh'saccomplices were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics