Five khadi bhandar stores reduced to ashes in Dalhousie fire

Fire that broke out in Gandhi Chowk Market of the hill station around 3am was brought under control after two hours
The fire that broke out at the Gandhi Chowk market in Dalhousie early on Monday gutted five khadi bhandar stores. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:03 PM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur

Property worth lakhs was gutted after a fire broke out in the Gandhi Chowk Market of Dalhousie early on Monday.

“Five shops, all of them khadi bhandar stores, were burnt to ashes,” Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out around 3am due to a short circuit.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

Thakur said that the extent of loss was being assessed. No loss of life was reported in the mishap.

Naresh K Thakur

Naresh K Thakur

