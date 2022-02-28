Five khadi bhandar stores reduced to ashes in Dalhousie fire

Property worth lakhs was gutted after a fire broke out in the Gandhi Chowk Market of Dalhousie early on Monday.

“Five shops, all of them khadi bhandar stores, were burnt to ashes,” Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out around 3am due to a short circuit.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

Thakur said that the extent of loss was being assessed. No loss of life was reported in the mishap.

