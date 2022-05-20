Five Lashkar men held for Baramulla grenade attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and a terror associate.
The police identified the four militants as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Moh Maroof Saleh and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora.
Officials said the arrested group was a part of a ‘Falcon Squad’ of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. Four terrorists and an associate of LeT outfit arrested. Five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives were recovered,” tweeted Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
“This module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigations are going on,” he added.
On May 17, a burqa-clad terrorist lobbed a grenade on the newly opened wine shop at Deewan Bagh in Baramulla. After lobbing the grenade, the terrorist returned to his waiting accomplice and fled from the spot on a motorcycle. The grenade explosion had left four persons injured who were evacuated to a local hospital by police and army personnel. One of the injured persons succumbed to injuries while one critically injured was shifted to SKIMS Soura, where his condition is reported to be stable.
Baramulla SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat said in a press conference that a team of four terrorists supported by a local associate was involved in the attack. Two of them perpetrated the attack with one wearing a burqa, he said, but didn’t identify him.
The SSP said that during investigation, various evidences at the scene of crime were assessed and analysed and some critical leads came to the fore, including the recovery of the grenade lever from the site.
He said the footage from nearby CCTV cameras was also obtained which helped to reconstruct the sequence of events before and after the incident.
“On the basis of human and technical intelligence, few suspects were picked up and questioned. During sustained interrogation, a major breakthrough was achieved by arresting the four terrorists and one associate of the Falcon Squad of LeT,” he added.
On the basis of further investigation and disclosures made by these militants, various locations were raided and multiple recoveries were made, including the motorbike which was used in the commission of act, the SSP said.
“Five pistols were recovered of which four are made in Pakistan and one is a replica of a Chinese pistol. Nine magazines along with 205 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 23 grenades were also recovered. A tiffin box IED has also been found,” he added.
“We followed the trail of burqa-clad assailant and found that the piece of clothing was destroyed, which is a matter of destruction of evidence,” he said.
As per the police, the consignment of weapons and explosives was received by these terrorists a few days before the attack.
A police spokesperson said the same group was earlier involved in various terror activities, including last year’s grenade attacks, various firing incidents in and around Baramulla, and transportation of proscribed weapons and explosives.
Guilty will not be spared: Jai Ram on HP paper leak case
With the police constable recruitment exam question paper leak turning out to be a major embarrassment for the Himachal government in the election year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that those found guilty will not be spared. Two days ago, Jai Ram had announced that his government will hand over the investigations of the paper leak case to the CBI after it concluded that the probe spanned several states.
US special envoy meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala
US undersecretary and special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning at The Dalai Lama's official residence at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala. Sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, kalon (minister) of CTA's information and international department Norzin Dolma, representative Namgyal Choedup and members of Zeya delegation were also present.
Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village
Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday. Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department. Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors. A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.
PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease
With an aim to help patients with chronic Inflammatory bowel disease manage the disease effectively, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research launched IBD cards on Thursday, globally celebrated as World IBD Day. IBD, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The IBD card has been designed by PGIMER's gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn's Foundation, India.
Dera Bassi pharma firm fined ₹5 lakh for violating Water Act
The Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a Dera Bassi-based pharmaceutical company for multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Located in Saidpura village, the firm, Nectar Life Sciences, manufactures antibiotic drugs. During an inspection of the firm's plant in the village on March 29, a PPCB team found untreated effluents being discharged into the fly ash area for stagnation.
