Five more students test positive for Covid in Ambala school

With 10 fresh cases on the day, the active Covid cases in Ambala rose to 25; an elderly from Chourmastpur region was among five other residents also reported positive on the day
The school students who tested positive for Covid in Ambala are between the age of 15 and 17 and are asymptomatic with no travel history. (HT File)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Days after seven students of a government school in Ambala tested positive for Covid-19, five more students of a public school were found infected on Sunday.

An elderly from Chourmastpur region was among five other residents also reported positive on the day, officials said.

Dr Sunil Hari, district epidemiologist, said the school students are between the age of 15 and 17 and are asymptomatic with no travel history.

“We are conducting regular community surveillance, especially on those below the age of 18. There are 700 students in the school and sampling is underway,” Dr Hari added.

Earlier this week, seven students tested positive in two batches and the school was closed till December 31. Officials said that to break the chain, the said public school will have to be closed too.

With 10 fresh cases for the day, the active cases in Ambala rose to 25.

