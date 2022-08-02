Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case.
Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The arrests were made on different dates.
The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali. “Police have recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from him,” the DCP said.
The second accused, Gurdeep Singh of Rampur village was booked under a murder case in Ambala. Police recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.
Gurpreet Singh of Saidhpur in Dera Bassi, Mohali, Nikhil Chauhan, of Baagwala village have three and one cases registered against them respectively. A country-made pistol and one live catridge was recovered from the latter. Rajiv Kumar of Jaloli village, meanwhile, had been booked for voluntarily causing hurt.
Ravu Saini, Ajay Kumar were in judicial custody, and with the other, were taken on a five-day police remand. They were arrested in a case registered in Raipur Rani on the complaint of Ishtaakh Khan of Raumajra village, a flying in-charge with Sri Bala ji Mines.
“On April 6, the gangsters, Simu, Rajiv, Moni, Gurdip came to the office of Sri Balaji Mines and asked about me from one of the co-workers as I was not present at work on that day,” Khan said.
The complainant further said that he received a call from Simu, who told him that they wanted to commute their vehicles without giving royalty, adding, “When I refused, he threatened that they are from Bhuppi Rana group and would kill me, if I won’t listen to them.”
Khan said that he received the same phone call the next morning, and was again threatened on refusing.
“In the afternoon, six to seven youths came on white scorpio and started hitting the employees of the mining company. They fired thrice to kill the employees, damaged the office and left by threatening to stop the royalty,” he stated in the complaint.
A case was registered at the time.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
