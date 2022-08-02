Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula

Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case.

Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The arrests were made on different dates.

The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali. “Police have recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from him,” the DCP said.

The second accused, Gurdeep Singh of Rampur village was booked under a murder case in Ambala. Police recovered a pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

Gurpreet Singh of Saidhpur in Dera Bassi, Mohali, Nikhil Chauhan, of Baagwala village have three and one cases registered against them respectively. A country-made pistol and one live catridge was recovered from the latter. Rajiv Kumar of Jaloli village, meanwhile, had been booked for voluntarily causing hurt.

Ravu Saini, Ajay Kumar were in judicial custody, and with the other, were taken on a five-day police remand. They were arrested in a case registered in Raipur Rani on the complaint of Ishtaakh Khan of Raumajra village, a flying in-charge with Sri Bala ji Mines.

“On April 6, the gangsters, Simu, Rajiv, Moni, Gurdip came to the office of Sri Balaji Mines and asked about me from one of the co-workers as I was not present at work on that day,” Khan said.

The complainant further said that he received a call from Simu, who told him that they wanted to commute their vehicles without giving royalty, adding, “When I refused, he threatened that they are from Bhuppi Rana group and would kill me, if I won’t listen to them.”

Khan said that he received the same phone call the next morning, and was again threatened on refusing.

“In the afternoon, six to seven youths came on white scorpio and started hitting the employees of the mining company. They fired thrice to kill the employees, damaged the office and left by threatening to stop the royalty,” he stated in the complaint.

A case was registered at the time.