Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five of family found dead in Haryana’s Hisar district
chandigarh news

Five of family found dead in Haryana’s Hisar district

Man’s body found on roadside, while his wife and three children were found dead at their house at Nangthala village of the district
Haryana Police are probing whether the man killed his family before committing suicide or if someone plotted the murders. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The bodies of five members of a family were recovered from Nangthala village in Hisar district of Haryana on Monday morning.

Also read: Dominant clan announces social boycott of another over a marriage in Haryana’s Jind

Police said villagers found the body of Ramesh Kumar, 35, who ran a business of printing wedding cards, on Barwala road on Nangthala’s outskirts in the morning. It seemed he had been hit by a vehicle.

“But when we went to his house to inform his family about the incident, no one responded. On going inside, we found four members of the family dead. There were injury marks on their heads and other parts of the bodies,” a villager told the police in his complaint.

The bodies of Ramesh’s wife Sunita, 32, and their two daughters aged 15 years and 13 years besides their 10-year-old son were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the Agroha police are at the spot to investigate the matter. “We are probing whether the man killed his family before committing suicide or if someone plotted the murders. A forensic science laboratory team is collecting evidence,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP