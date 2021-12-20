Five of family found dead in Haryana’s Hisar district

The bodies of five members of a family were recovered from Nangthala village in Hisar district of Haryana on Monday morning.

Also read: Dominant clan announces social boycott of another over a marriage in Haryana’s Jind

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said villagers found the body of Ramesh Kumar, 35, who ran a business of printing wedding cards, on Barwala road on Nangthala’s outskirts in the morning. It seemed he had been hit by a vehicle.

“But when we went to his house to inform his family about the incident, no one responded. On going inside, we found four members of the family dead. There were injury marks on their heads and other parts of the bodies,” a villager told the police in his complaint.

The bodies of Ramesh’s wife Sunita, 32, and their two daughters aged 15 years and 13 years besides their 10-year-old son were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the Agroha police are at the spot to investigate the matter. “We are probing whether the man killed his family before committing suicide or if someone plotted the murders. A forensic science laboratory team is collecting evidence,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}