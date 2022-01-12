Five of Patti family killed in car-bus collision in Ferozepur

Five members of farmer’s family from Patti town in Tarn Taran district were killed when their car collided with a bus in Ferozepur district on Wednesday morning.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the accident took place on the Moga-Amritsar road near Malu Badian village due to fog and speeding of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus. A case has been registered against the bus driver, who fled after the accident.

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Singh, 47, Pardeep Singh, 42, Arwinder Singh, 32, Amarjit Kaur, 28, and Jashanpreet Singh, 19. Assistant sub-inspector Shamsher Singh said that the victims were related. “Ranjit and Pardeep were brothers, while Amarjit was Arwinder’s wife.”

They were on their way from Ludhiana to Patti when the accident occurred at 7.45am. The car was completely damaged and the bodies were pulled out of the wreckage.

A case was registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zira Sadar police station.

