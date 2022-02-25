Five officials suspended for embezzling 80-crore panchayat funds in Patiala

The secretary, rural development, Punjab, has suspended five rural development officials after a preliminary inquiry found embezzlement of ₹80 crore funds in the Shambu block of Patiala district. The secretary has also sought explanation from the district panchayat and development officer (DDPO) and block-level officer (BDPO) for their failure in supervisory role.

The amount was reportedly embezzled from ₹260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) and development of an industrial cluster. Neither technical approvals were taken nor any approval was taken from the competent authority to spend this money.

“As the complaint came to my notice, I ordered a probe, and its preliminary findings have listed several lapses. There was no permission from the government to spend this amount, which panchayats had got as land acquisition compensation. It’s a tip of the iceberg. We will complete the inquiry and then lodge an FIR for criminal proceedings, besides initiating the process of recovery of government money,” said Rahul Bhandari, secretary, rural development.

Bhandaru said that the five officials, including panchayat secretaries and a BDPO, have been suspended, while one DDPO (who remained BDPO in Ghanaur) in 2020-21 has been chargesheeted. The present DDPO of Patiala has been given a show-cause notice. The secretary said that alarmed over the misuse of funds, some citizens had approached the high court, which had also passed directions to not use this money. However, the officials didn’t even bother about the HC’s directions, he said.

Villages in question

According to the report, ₹10 crores were embezzled from compensation given to Takhtupura panchayat, ₹13 crore from Sehri, ₹15 crore from Sehra, ₹17 crore from Aakri and ₹13 crore from Pabra. The work orders were issued on the basis of rough estimates, and officials didn’t even take any technical and financial approval, reads the report of a three-member committee.

It further said that they could not find any record from the bank for ₹10 crore which have been shown as a fixed deposit in a bank by Sehra panchayat and it is feared that the panchayat secretary and sarpanch had embezzled the amount. The report further said that the HC passed orders in November 2020 to not use this money, but the officials distributed the amount of these villages in 84 different villages. The amount was used for routine activities, instead of creating infrastructure.

Pertinently, a day after voting, local MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur had also said that during the election campaign he got many complaints that the money had been misused. Earlier, Akali leader Prem Singh Chadumajra had demanded a probe.

