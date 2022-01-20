Five people die after consuming spurious liquor in Mandi

Five people were killed after they consumed spurious liquor in Sundernagar of Mandi district on Wednesday.

The victims had allegedly consumed the “Santra” brand of countrymade liquor, which is manufactured by VRV Foods Limited Sansarpur Terrace, Kangra, and 999 Power Star Fine Whiskey manufactured by a Chandigarh-based company in Salapar area of Sundernagar.

After their health deteriorated on January 18, their family members rushed them to the civil hospital in Sundernagar, from where they were rushed to Government Medical College, Nerchowk. The first causality took place early on Wednesday and five people have succumbed since.

The victims’ kin have blamed the liquor mafia, who allegedly smuggles in spurious liquor for the tragedy. They have also alleged that no action had been taken against the mafia despite making several complaints to the police and local administration.

The aggrieved families also alleged that the liquor mafia had dumped cases of the liquor at a secluded place after the tragedy unfolded.Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the liquor vend from where the hooch had been purchased had been sealed, and two people had been taken into custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal code at the Sundernagar police station.

SIT to probe case

The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT will be headed by deputy inspector general (DIG, central range) Madhududan with SP Kangra Khushal Chand Sharma, SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri and SP (Crime) CID Shimla Virendra Kalia as its members.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal said the kin of the deceased will be given ₹8 lakh compensation of which ₹4 lakh will be given from the CM Relief Fund, and the district administration will chip in an equal sum.

“An immediate assistance of ₹50,000 has been provided to the next of kin of the victims. The government will bear the bills of the people still under treatment,” the MLA said.