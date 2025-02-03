Five robbers arrested after gunfight in Moga

The Moga police arrested five members of a robbery gang after an exchange of fire on Monday, recovering an illegal weapon from their possession. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The police recovered a snatched car, a .32 bore revolver, two sharp-edged weapons, and a toy gun. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurbhej Singh from Ferozepur, Vishal from Tarn Taran, Bobby from Fatehgarh Panjtur, Sahildeep Singh from Moga, and Harpreet Singh from Kapurthala. They were wanted in eight cases across five districts.

Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said the gang was active in the Kot Ise Khan area. The police recovered a snatched car, a .32 bore revolver, two sharp-edged weapons, and a toy gun. The vehicle, stolen at gunpoint from a Mehal village resident on January 28, was used in another robbery the same day, where the gang looted ₹11,700 from a petrol pump on Amritsar Road.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the gang’s vehicle on Fatehgarh Korotoana-Chug Road. The accused opened fire, prompting retaliation from the police, during which Vishal and Bobby sustained leg injuries. Both are receiving medical treatment.