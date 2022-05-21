Five services for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran allottees start

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched five exclusive services of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) which he said are aimed to give a new impetus to the state government’s ease of living goal.

Khattar said they have simplified the procedure of reallocation of assets. This is an integral process in coordination with the revenue department which will reduce hassle for the allottees.

Under this, some unnecessary processes such as application for re-allotment, OTP, etc have been eliminated. The allotment service period has also been reduced to one day from four days.

The HSVP has launched its digital service for the allottees who cannot come to the office due for health reasons. With the launch of this facility, they can avail biometric attendance service at their doorstep for transfer permission. The allottees can also choose a slot as per their convenience while sitting at their homes.

A vehicle equipped with required equipment will be sent to their doorsteps. This service is free for allottees having a smaller size plot of four marlas, while others will have to pay a prescribed fee.

To fix errors of the allottees in this module and property-related attributes in the PPM database in HSVP, a new facility is going to be started. Under this, the allottees will get an opportunity to update their data. Now, as before, the allottees need not visit the HSVP headquarters.

For the services such as updating an offer to the allottees, date of possession, date of allotment, GPA holder, plot memo, etc, the allottees can digitally update all this information from anywhere. There is no need to go to any office for this.

While other services such as updating related to change of plot category, fingerprint issue, the work of unblocking, etc will be done at the estate office only.

Apart from the existing services of HSVP, 11 more services are being launched through the IT platform including water line repair, road cleaning, potholes repair, manhole services, etc. Through this IT platform, delivering these services to citizens in a stipulated period will be ensured. Citizens can apply from anywhere to avail of these services.

New ‘e-Fasal Kshatipoorti’ portal launched

Khattar said a new portal, e-Fasal Kshatipoorti, has also been launched to ensure transparency in the system of application, verification and compensation for crop loss. Besides this, the portal will replace the age-old manual compensation system. Now, compensation will also be given online.

The CM said farmers who have not registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will get the benefits given under the e-Fasal Kshatipoorti portal.

‘Haryana Advertisement Bylaws, 2022 formulated’

Khattar said in a bid to bring uniformity in rules regarding displaying advertisements across state, the Haryana Advertisement Bylaws, 2022 have been formulated.

“We have come up with new bylaws regarding display of advertisements on public properties and private properties as it has been noticed that sometimes the present Rules are being misused by the advertising agencies. This policy will certainly bring uniformity in the rules,” he said.

The CM said soon a state-level registration portal will be launched so as to provide a single digital platform for all 93 municipalities in state. On this portal, private property owners, advertising agencies and self-advertisers will have to give complete details, including their locations.