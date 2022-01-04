Five-fold increase in Covid cases in Haryana

Haryana saw a five-fold increase in coronavirus infections last week (December 27 to January 2) indicating a consistent upward trend in the virus trajectory.

Health department statistics showed that 2,284 infections were reported between December 27 and January 2 as compared to 436 the week before (December 20-26).

Last the state saw more than 1,500 infections in a week was during June 14-20 last year when 1,557 infections were reported during the ebbing period of the devastating second wave. More than four lakh infections and 4,000 fatalities were reported in state during six weeks of the second wave in April-May last year.

4 districts have high active case count

The state as on January 3 has 3,107 active cases with four districts – Gurugram (1,827), Faridabad (435), Ambala (174) and Panchkula (171) – accounting for 83% of the total active cases.

Gurugram district alone accounted for 58% of the total active cases. Karnal (79), Sonepat (76), Yamunanagar (60), Rohtak (54) and Kurukshetra (53) are other districts having 50 or more active cases and showing rapid increase.

The daily positivity rate which was 0.33% on December 27 was now 2.63% a week later (on January 3). As per random whole genome sequencing to detect the variant in infected persons, 71 patients have been detected with Omicron variant and 59 of them have recovered.

‘Stepping up vaccination, enforcing curbs’

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health Rajeev Arora said as of now, the number of people hospitalised is very low. “Most infected persons are in home-isolation. Also, people infected with Omicron variant of the virus are recovering quickly. Our emphasis is on enforcing the curbs imposed to contain the spread of the infection and further step-up vaccination including for teenagers in the 15-18 age group and start precautionary dose for the health workers from January 10,” the ACS said.

Data showed that in the last eight days, 12.18 lakh adults were administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine and about 6.55 lakh persons were inoculated with the first dose.

“As of Monday, we have inoculated 98% of the adults with the first dose and 71% with both the doses. Last Monday, it was 95% coverage for the first dose and 65% for both the doses,” Arora said.

More than 50,000 teens get the jab on first day

About 54,000 teenagers in the 15-18 age group were administered Covaxin in Haryana on the first day of the start of vaccination for the new beneficiaries.

As per the Union ministry of health guidelines, Covaxin is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the 15-18 age group and those born in 2007 or before are eligible for vaccination.

Panipat (8,062 doses), Ambala (7,612), Hisar (7,012), Palwal (5,093), Gurugram (4,751) and Karnal (4,222) are the leading districts on Monday in terms of 15-18 vaccination, as per the health department statistics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON