Flagged 3 months ago: PSPCL yet to act on ‘unsafe’ buildings; officials blame manpower shortage

Nearly three months after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) declared five of its buildings “unsafe” and in urgent need of repairs, the utility’s civil wing has failed to initiate substantial work, officials familiar with the matter said. They attributed the prolonged delay to an acute shortage of manpower. Dilapidated stairs of PSPCL office at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the long-neglected structures — many of them several decades old — now show alarming signs of deterioration, including widening cracks, weakened beams and significant structural stress. This, they said, poses a serious safety risk to employees and visitors.

The urgency was first raised in an August 5 letter sent by the corporation to its Patiala head office, warning that immediate steps were needed to avoid accidents and ensure smooth functioning of field offices. Despite these concerns, no major repairs have taken place since.

The buildings flagged for urgent attention include the PSPCL divisional office in Focal Point, the City West office near Fountain Chowk, the suburban circle offices in Sidhwan Bet and Jagraon, and the Doraha office under Khanna Circle.

Officials said the PSPCL central zone had directed its civil wing to address the long-pending damage, which worsened after heavy rains in August and September. However, the required repair and reinforcement work remains stalled.

Cracks, weakened beams at Fountain Chowk office

At the City West office near Fountain Chowk — a three-storey building with heavy footfall — cracks have spread across staircases, interior walls and sections of the roof. Several beams, already weakened by years of neglect, now appear visibly strained. “Parts of the building are crumbling, and employees are working in a risky environment,” officials said.

Collapsed roof at Focal Point still unrepaired

The Focal Point divisional office — one of PSPCL’s most economically significant branches serving Ludhiana’s industries — is also in a precarious condition. In September, the false ceiling at the Suvidha Centre collapsed during heavy rainfall, exposing deeper structural issues. More than two months later, the roof remains unrepaired, forcing staff to work under the damaged structure, officials said.

Manpower shortage stalls repairs

PSPCL’s civil wing has blamed the delays on severe staff shortage. “Of the 26 sanctioned civil posts, only eight are filled, and just four of the 17 technical positions are occupied. This small team is responsible for maintaining over 19 division offices, staff quarters and guest houses across the district,” officials said.

When contacted, Tek Chand, sub-divisional officer (PSPCL Civil Wing), confirmed the manpower crunch. “We have only two SDOs to maintain and repair buildings across the district. Whenever essential repairs are flagged, our junior engineers inspect the site, prepare estimates and then tenders are floated. We have repaired the leaking roofs at Fountain Chowk, and tenders are underway for fixing the collapsed ceiling at the Suvidha Centre in Focal Point. Other repairs will also be ensured at the earliest,” he said.