Himachal: Flash flood in Kullu claims life, leaves 3 injured; 400 sheep perish in Spiti

A man was killed and three others travelling with him were injured when their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Kayas village in Raison area of Kullu district early on Monday.

The cloudburst on Monday left a trail of destruction at Neoli village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Nine vehicles were swept away in the deluge that claimed a life at Kayas village in the district. (HT Photo)

Eight more vehicles were washed away, a house was damaged and road connectivity to the village snapped due to heavy rain, state disaster management authority (SDMA) director DC Rana said, adding that a rescue team has reached Kayas.

Badal Sharma of Chansari village of Kullu was swept away in the vehicle, while the injured, Khem Chand, Suresh Sharma and Kapil, were admitted to hospital.

The meteorological department has forecast rain in Himachal Pradesh till July 22.

In the wake of the orange alert for heavy rain, the state government has extended the vacation of winter closing schools by a day. These include schools of Kinnaur and Pangi and Bharmour region of Chamba district. Schools in these areas have been closed since July 11.

Heavy rain, cloudbursts and landslides have claimed 37 lives and caused widespread damage across the state since July 8 with Kullu and Mandi districts bearing the brunt. Twelve people are still missing.

Nearly 400 sheep died due to extreme cold in the high-altitude Pin Valley, while 1,200 sheep were rescued in Lahaul and Spiti district that received snow.

Additional deputy commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, Rahul Jain said that 12 Gaddi (nomadic) shepherds, stranded due to heavy rain and snowfall from Spiti’s Pin Valley towards Bhawa Pass, had been rescued. As many as 1,200 stranded sheep and goats were taken to safer places. When the administration’s team inspected the spot, it found 400 sheep dead and 50 missing.

Barring a Gaddi stuck at Chandratal, all members of the nomadic community have been rescued.

On July 14, a rescue team with the help of local people provided fodder, medicines and ration to donkeys stranded at Kunzum Top and Chandratal. On the other hand, the second team went to rescue the shepherds of Rupi village in Kinnaur district, who were stranded in the Sangam Valley of Pin.

“It was here that we got information that eight shepherds are still trapped. They were provided medicines, ration and fodder. The third rescue team left from Mud village at 4am and found the six missing shepherds from Koot village of Rampur area,” Jain said.

Nearly 1,100 sheep and goats were stranded between rivulets near Bhava Pass, 17 km from Mud. The rescue team changed the flow of the drain and rescued the sheep and goats. After four hours, all shepherds were able to reach the village.

