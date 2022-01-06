Flights cancelled, highways shut as snow, rain cripple life in J&K

As many as 37 flights were cancelled at Srinagar airport on Wednesday owing to poor weather conditions. “Light snowfall and low visibility today hampered our operations. We had 42 scheduled flights but only five could operate. Other 37 were cancelled,” the airport said in a tweet.

The weather conditions have led to postponement of Kashmir University exams scheduled for the day.

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all undergraduate, postgraduate , professional, BEd examinations of Kashmir University scheduled on Wednesday are hereby postponed,” said controller of examinations, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo in a statement.

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers will be issued separately,” he said.

The J&K’s meteorological department said that the precipitation continued across the Valley for the night and in the morning.

In the past two days, highest snowfall of 84 cm was reported in ski resort of Gulmarg. Deputy director, meteorological department, Mukhtar Ahmad said that 37.1cm snow was witnessed in Pahalgam from the evening of January 3 till evening of January 5.

“19.5 cm snowfall was recorded in Kupwara while it was 13cm in Qazigund,” he said, adding that Srinagar received light 1cm of snow.

“At many places, it was raining as well. Srinagar mostly witnessed rains with the scale measuring 4.9mm rainfall. In south Kashmir’s Qazigund, there was 15mm rain till morning,” said an official of Srinagar’s MeT department.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for J&K and Ladakh and warned of two successive western disturbances with heavy snowfall during January 5-8.

Western disturbance is a weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean which brings most of the precipitation in Kashmir.

Director of J&K and Ladakh’s MeT departments, Sonam Lotus, said that widespread rain/snow with heavy to very heavy snow (more than 2ft over higher reaches) occurred since Tuesday.

“There is a forecast of significant decrease in precipitation from today evening. However, expect another intense spell on January 7 and 8,” he added.

He asked people once again not to venture in avalanche prone areas. “Our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall, “ he added.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai Kalan, Valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period which started on December 21.

The precipitation has affected surface travel for the past two days.

The minimum night temperatures in Kashmir valley improved with Srinagar recording 0.8 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said that the mercury plunged lowest in the ski resort of Gulmarg to settle at -4.0 degrees Celsius.

In the mountain resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the mercury recorded -0.4 degree Celsius during the night.

It was -0.5 °C in Konibal and 0.8°C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded lowest of -8.9°C while it was -7.3°C in Leh during the night.