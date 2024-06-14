Flights from Hisar to Chandigarh, five other destinations from August: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Come August and people will soon be able to take flights to Chandigarh and five other destinations from the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday. Flight operations will be started from Hisar airport to Chandigarh, Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Jammu. (HT File)

Saini, who was in Panchkula for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote air connectivity to regional airports under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of air travel with slippers will be fulfilled in Haryana as well.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Flight operations will be started from Hisar airport to Chandigarh, Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Jammu.

Saini said the improved air connectivity would boost the state’s economy.

The chief minister said that some formalities are left at the airport, which will be completed soon. National flights have also been started from this airport, and

international flights will also be operated in future.