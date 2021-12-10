Food inspector held with 20k bribe in Ambala

An inspector-level officer of the district food and supplies controller (DFSC) was arrested by the state vigilance bureau while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a depot holder in Ambala’s Barara, officials said on Thursday.

The inspector, Vinod Dubey, was held with his agent Anish in an operation on Wednesday evening, inspector (vigilance) Satbir said.

“A depot holder Praveen Kumar complained to us about Vinod’s demand for bribe. The accused threatened to give his depot license to some other merchant if he failed to pay up. A team was constituted to arrest Anish red-handed and later Vinod,” the inspector added.

Satbir further said Vinod has earlier extricated a similar amount twice from the complainant and the matter is under investigation.