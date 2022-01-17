Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / For 3rd day in row, Ludhiana records over 1,000 Covid cases, active caseload crosses 7000-mark
For 3rd day in row, Ludhiana records over 1,000 Covid cases, active caseload crosses 7000-mark

Three persons also succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana health officials said. There are currently 7,113 active Covid cases in Ludhiana, of which 6,995 patients are in home isolation and 118 in different hospitals.
On Friday, Ludhiana had recorded the highest-ever single day Covid case count with 1,808 cases, which was followed by 1,283 cases on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

For the third consecutive day, Ludhiana’s daily Covid count remained above the 1,000-mark with 1,144 cases being detected in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. Three persons also succumbed to virus on the day.

There are currently 7,113 active infections in the district, of which 6,995 are in home isolation and 118 in different hospitals.

The latest casualties include a 56-year-old man from Dheri village, a 56-year-old woman from Khanna and another 56-year-old man from Ratan Kheri in Khanna. All three were undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the fresh cases include healthcare workers, residents with influenza-like symptoms, contacts of positive patients etc. He appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest. Further, residents have been urged to avoid visiting crowded places and take precautions at all times.

On Friday, the district had recorded the highest-ever single day count with 1,808 cases, which was followed by 1,283 cases on Saturday.

The district’s cumulative count of cases has now reached 97,046, out of which 2,142 patients succumbed and 87,791 have recovered.

Monday, January 17, 2022
