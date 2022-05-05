For Panchkula residents, new garbage collection system no short of dumpster fire

The municipal corporation’s (MC) new system of collecting segregated waste from the source through a private firm has left city residents unimpressed. No helpers with pick-up vehicles, hasty collection process and the inaudible speakers installed on the vehicles have emerged as major issues for the public.

Subhash Papneja, a Sector 16 resident, said, “Till today, we have not received any garbage collecting vehicles in this area. One day, a vehicle came with only the driver. When asked if he had collected any waste, he answered no.”

“The sound of the loudspeaker was also not audible and by the time one comes out of the house, the vehicle will be at the other end of the street,” he added.

Under the new system, which came into force on April 11 in certain parts of the city, a private company was hired to take over garbage collection from door-to-door collectors.

Papneja said there are 1,100 houses and six rehri-wala in their sector, adding, “We are not against the system, but the administration must study it first. And then what’s wrong with the old garbage collectors? They know their areas and people well. Let them collect segregated waste and hand it over to the company.”

Sushma Kumari, a Sector 12 resident, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We had no problem with the earlier garbage collectors. They used to come on time and would collect waste even if we were not at home. They are efficient and hardworking people. With the new vehicle, there is no fixed timing and at times, we don’t even hear the loudspeaker.”

Citizens Welfare Association president SK Nayar also batted for the tried-and-tested door-to-door garbage collectors’ system, saying, “Over the last decade, garbage collectors have come to our doors to collect waste. It started with ₹10 and increased to ₹100 in the last few decades. They used to segregate and throw the waste in their rehri.”

Highlighting the flaws in the new system, he said, “There is no fixed time, the collectors do not ring the bell. The vehicle with loudspeaker on it passes through the street asking people to throw segregating waste in the vehicle. Now, at times people don’t listen to the loudspeaker and then the speed of the vehicle is too fast.”

Nayar also pointed out the lack of an attendant with the vehicle and added the problems it makes it difficult for the elderly and ailing residents to get their waste to the vehicle..

Speaking of the issues, MC commissioner Dharamvir Singh said, “We are streamlining the system. We are talking with the older garbage collectors to join as helpers. We are giving them some time. In case they don’t , then we will have to hire new helpers.”

Singh added that the new system has been rolled out in a few sectors and there are around 31 pick-up vehicles and 37 tractor-trolleys in service.

“The purpose is to start segregation of waste at the source. User charges will vary from ₹5 to ₹100, according to the plot size. This will be charged annually with the property tax,” another MC officer said.

The main aim of the new system is to make the city dustbin free. Waste, under the system, is collected from the residential areas during the day and industrial plots during night.

Panchkula generates 150 metric ton waste per day, of which 60% is wet and 40% is dry waste. While the wet waste will be transported to Ambala, the dry waste is expected to be processed at the newly-set-up plant at Jhurriwala dumping ground.

