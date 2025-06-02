Forest fire near paragliding site in Himachal’s Dharamshala

A massive fire broke out in the forest area near a paragliding site in Dharamshala on Sunday night, forest department officials said on Monday morning. Though the blaze was brought under control on Sunday night, smoke was spotted again this morning on the hilltop. The forest fire near a paragliding site in Dharamshala on Sunday night. Though the blaze was brought under control, smoke was reported from the site on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

The forest department despatched a team to the site near Indrunag Temple located on the hilltop, 5km from the town.

Large flames were seen on Sunday night in the area, which is located near a residential area below the Indrunag paragliding site.

Dharamshala divisional forest officer (DFO) Dinesh Sharma said, “The fire was brought under control on Sunday night. We have sent our team again to the site after smoke was observed this morning. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Officials said that nine forest fire incidents have been recorded in Dharamshala so far this year, all of which were minor and brought under control in time. They said that the number of forest fires is lower this year, which they attributed to intermittent rainfall.