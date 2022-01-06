Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian inaugurates jungle safari at Hoshiarpur village
A nature retreat centre and jungle safari at Thana village in Hoshiarpur was inaugurated by Punjab forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian. The project includes three lake-facing eco tents, boating and off-road gypsies
Punjab forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian on Wednesday inaugurated a nature retreat centre and jungle safari at Thana village in Hoshiarpur.
Updated on Jan 06, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian on Wednesday inaugurated a nature retreat centre and jungle safari at Thana village. The adventure-based eco-tourism project includes three lake-facing eco tents, boating and off-road gypsies. The forest department has set up the camp amid Thana and Dehrian forests which overlooks the Thana reservoir lake. The camp offers three all-weather tents with dining and restaurant facilities to visitors and a boat ride in the lake area of the Thana dam. A dedicated jungle safari was also started on Wednesday which connects Thana to Dehrian and Kukanet.

Principal chief conservator of forests Parveen Kumar said a 7-km track from Thana to Dehrian would offer the best ride through sand dunes and a further 5 km from Dehrian to Kukanet through a steady stream of water.

“This stream has a natural bamboo canopy on its sides. On the track, it is common to spot caves of wild animals. The nature trail near Dehrian also provides the best scene of the landscape from the watchtower, he added.

“These facilities will boost the eco-tourism potential of this area and further enhance the economy of the area through employment opportunities,” said Sanjeev Tiwari, conservator of forests.

