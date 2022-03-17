Former Bathinda MLA Singla resigns from SAD

Former SAD MLA Sarup Chand Singla from Bathinda Urban on Wednesday resigned from the party membership after a humiliating defeat in the Punjab elections, alleging that the party’s workers were campaigning for Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal, also contesting from the seat, that led to the voters side with the Aam Aadmi Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The people who were campaigning for Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi and Dimpy Dhillon at Gidderbaha, same were seeking votes for Manpreet Badal at Bathinda,” Singla, who also lost his security deposit as he could not even secure one-sixth of the total votes polled in the constituency, alleged.

Singla said that he was not even considered by the voters as the people in Bathinda were convinced that Badals were in collusion and voted in favour of AAP.

“If the party had helped and supported me honestly, I would have been near to the win,” he said, adding that he will stay active in politics and that the decision to join any other party will be taken only after discussions with supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singla, in his resignation to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said that he has served the party for the last 15 years with honesty.

“I was named SAD candidate but a rumour started that Manpreet Badal and Badal family are in collaboration and all the help is being given to Manpreet. I tried to stop this and even the party high command promised it will not happen. But I have proof that the same people who were seeking votes for SAD in other segments were campaigning for Manpreet. Their campaign in support of Manpreet affirmed that Badals are supporting him,” he said.

Earlier on February 1, Singla had appealed to Sukhbir to make it public that the Badal family was not supporting Manpreet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON