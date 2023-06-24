Ludhiana ex-MLA Kotbhai booked for duping Pearls Group CMD Bhangoo

Former Congress MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai and five of his accomplices were booked in Ludhiana for duping Pearls Group chief managing director Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and his relative, Shindar Singh, of ₹3.5 crore on the pretext of helping them dispose of cases against him, police said on Saturday.

Three accused, namely Jivan Singh of Gidderbaha, Dalip Kumar Tripathi of Lucknow and Dharamvir of Dhola village of Gidderbaha, are behind bars, while former MLA Kotbhai, Sanjay Sharma of Faridabad, and Sayid Parvej Rehmai of Lucknow are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station in Ludhiana. Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the FIR was registered on the statement of Shindar Singh of Ludhiana. He said that his relative, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, has been lodged in Tihar Jail in a chit fund scam. He met Kotbhai in Bathinda jail, where the former MLA assured him of links in the government and claimed he could help Bhangoo in disposing of all cases against him. The former MLA demanded ₹5 crore for the task out of which he had transferred ₹3.5 crore in various firms as told by Kotbhai as an advance. He claimed he himself is facing FIRs in chit fund scams, but he managed things and was bailed out of all cases.

The complainant said later he found all firms in which he had transferred funds were fake. After he found that they have been duped, he lodged a complaint.

A search is on for the former MLA and his accomplices.

