Former Congress sarpanch shot dead in Patiala

Former Congress sarpanch Tara Dutt, 38, was shot dead in a broad daylight on Tuesday. The incident happened on Seouna village road on the outskirts of Patiala city when Dutt was visiting his under-construction house. The deceased was close to Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal said the accused, who were known to the deceased, first fired multiple shots at his car.

“When Dutt came out of his car, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fired another shot from point-blank range,” he said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after brief treatment.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against SK Kharoud, Abby, Jatinder Shergill, Jaspreet Singh, Mani Walia and nine other persons.

The DSP said teams have been sent to carry raids to arrest the accused. “The assault was carried out due to an old enmity,” he said.