Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Congress sarpanch shot dead in Patiala
chandigarh news

Former Congress sarpanch shot dead in Patiala

Former Congress sarpanch Tara Dutt was shot dead on Tuesday. The incident happened on Seouna village road on the outskirts of Patiala city when Dutt was visiting his under-construction house
The police said when former Congress sarpanch Tara Dutt came out of his car, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fired another shot from point-blank range on the outskirts of Patiala city on Tuesday. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
The police said when former Congress sarpanch Tara Dutt came out of his car, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fired another shot from point-blank range on the outskirts of Patiala city on Tuesday. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Former Congress sarpanch Tara Dutt, 38, was shot dead in a broad daylight on Tuesday. The incident happened on Seouna village road on the outskirts of Patiala city when Dutt was visiting his under-construction house. The deceased was close to Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal said the accused, who were known to the deceased, first fired multiple shots at his car.

“When Dutt came out of his car, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fired another shot from point-blank range,” he said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after brief treatment.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against SK Kharoud, Abby, Jatinder Shergill, Jaspreet Singh, Mani Walia and nine other persons.

The DSP said teams have been sent to carry raids to arrest the accused. “The assault was carried out due to an old enmity,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out