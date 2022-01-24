Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s Twitter account hacked
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s Twitter account hacked

The Congress leader’s Twitter handle @Bhupinder S Hooda was hacked around 11am and replaced with ‘@iLoveAlbaik’.
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, who had tested positive for Covid on January 22, has 3,02,000 followers and follows 329 people on Twitter. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Twitter account was hacked on Sunday.

The Congress leader’s Twitter handle @Bhupinder S Hooda was hacked around 11am and replaced with ‘@iLoveAlbaik’.

The leader’s social media manager Chander Hooda said they have written to Twitter and have urged them to restore the account.

“ @I love Albaik has been removed but the blue tick is yet to be restored,” he said.

Hooda, who had tested positive for Covid on January 22, has 3,02,000 followers and follows 329 people on Twitter. Neither the former chief minister nor his son Deepender Singh Hooda, a Rajya Sabha MP, could be reached for comment, despite repeated attempts.

