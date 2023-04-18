Himachal ex-BJP chief Satpal Satti escapes with minor injuries after car overturns

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 11:56 AM IST

The four-time Una legislator was on his way from Hamirpur to Una when the accident occurred near Lathiani

Una BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti, who is a former Himachal Pradesh BJP president, had a close shave after the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters Una, on Tuesday morning.

The car in which BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti was travelling when it overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters of Una, on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

The legislator was reportedly on his way from Hamirpur to Una, police said.

Satti suffered minor injuries and was given first aid at a nearby hospital.

Satti is a four-term MLA from Una. He served as Himachal BJP president from 2012 to 2020.

