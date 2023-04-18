Himachal ex-BJP chief Satpal Satti escapes with minor injuries after car overturns

Una BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti, who is a former Himachal Pradesh BJP president, had a close shave after the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters Una, on Tuesday morning. The car in which BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti was travelling when it overturned near Lathiani, 40km from the district headquarters of Una, on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)

The legislator was reportedly on his way from Hamirpur to Una, police said.

Also read: 4 workers killed, many feared trapped as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Haryana

Satti suffered minor injuries and was given first aid at a nearby hospital.

Satti is a four-term MLA from Una. He served as Himachal BJP president from 2012 to 2020.