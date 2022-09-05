Former India fast bowler VRV Singh to coach PCA’s U-25 men’s team

Vikram Raj Vir Singh is back to where it all began. After being the head coach of the senior men’s UT Cricket Association Chandigarh team for two consecutive seasons (2019--21), the former India test fast bowler has been roped in by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to coach the U-25 men team for the upcoming domestic season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having played for Punjab for a decade, the lanky VRV Singh had brought curtains down on his career in 2019, before donning the hat of head coach for Chandigarh.Incidentally, the UT Cricket Association had received Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affiliation in 2019. It can be termed as homecoming as the present PCA think-tank has brought Singh in to the mix for the season.

With the new management led by president Gulzar Inder Chahal coming into force, PCA has an eye for the future and wants former cricketers like Singh to groom state cricketers. Speaking on Singh’s appointment as head coach for the men’s U-25 Punjab team, former cricketer and now the PCA chief, Chahal said, “VRV was a phenomenal fast bowler and did well for the state for many years. He will be an asset for U-25 team. Not only was he good at fast bowling in his playing days, he did a fine job as a coach when he was at the helm of the Chandigarh team for two seasons. We want him and also our senior men team’s head coach Aavishkar Salvi to make an impact with their coaching skills and experience. Aavishkar too was a superb fast bowler.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh has played five tests and two One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India but injuries cut short his playing span. UTCA did not continue with Singh last season as their senior men team’s head coach and brought Rajeev Nayyar to fill his shoes. The decision backfired as Chandigarh did not fare well in all three tournaments – the Syed Mustaq Ali T20 Tournament, Vijay Hazare one-day Trophy and Ranji Trophy – in the domestic season. Meanwhile, Singh completed the BCCI-level II coaching course and was also one of the scouts for Punjab Kings team in the last season, ticking more boxes his career.

The 37-year-old will be assisted by former first-class cricketers Uday Kaul as the batting coach while Ankur Kakkar will be the team’s fielding coach. With 121 wickets under his belt in 29 first-class games, Singh can bring a lot to the table according to Chahal. “His domestic stats speak a lot about him. Now being a Level-II coach gives him more advantage. His role as a coach would be an important one this season,” said Chahal, who along with PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna were elected PCA as office-bearers a few months ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}