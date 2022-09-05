Former India fast bowler VRV Singh to coach PCA’s U-25 men’s team
Having played for Punjab for a decade, the lanky VRV Singh had brought curtains down on his career in 2019, before donning the hat of head coach for Chandigarh.
Vikram Raj Vir Singh is back to where it all began. After being the head coach of the senior men’s UT Cricket Association Chandigarh team for two consecutive seasons (2019--21), the former India test fast bowler has been roped in by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to coach the U-25 men team for the upcoming domestic season.
Having played for Punjab for a decade, the lanky VRV Singh had brought curtains down on his career in 2019, before donning the hat of head coach for Chandigarh.Incidentally, the UT Cricket Association had received Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affiliation in 2019. It can be termed as homecoming as the present PCA think-tank has brought Singh in to the mix for the season.
With the new management led by president Gulzar Inder Chahal coming into force, PCA has an eye for the future and wants former cricketers like Singh to groom state cricketers. Speaking on Singh’s appointment as head coach for the men’s U-25 Punjab team, former cricketer and now the PCA chief, Chahal said, “VRV was a phenomenal fast bowler and did well for the state for many years. He will be an asset for U-25 team. Not only was he good at fast bowling in his playing days, he did a fine job as a coach when he was at the helm of the Chandigarh team for two seasons. We want him and also our senior men team’s head coach Aavishkar Salvi to make an impact with their coaching skills and experience. Aavishkar too was a superb fast bowler.”
Singh has played five tests and two One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India but injuries cut short his playing span. UTCA did not continue with Singh last season as their senior men team’s head coach and brought Rajeev Nayyar to fill his shoes. The decision backfired as Chandigarh did not fare well in all three tournaments – the Syed Mustaq Ali T20 Tournament, Vijay Hazare one-day Trophy and Ranji Trophy – in the domestic season. Meanwhile, Singh completed the BCCI-level II coaching course and was also one of the scouts for Punjab Kings team in the last season, ticking more boxes his career.
The 37-year-old will be assisted by former first-class cricketers Uday Kaul as the batting coach while Ankur Kakkar will be the team’s fielding coach. With 121 wickets under his belt in 29 first-class games, Singh can bring a lot to the table according to Chahal. “His domestic stats speak a lot about him. Now being a Level-II coach gives him more advantage. His role as a coach would be an important one this season,” said Chahal, who along with PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna were elected PCA as office-bearers a few months ago.
-
Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
-
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
-
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
-
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
-
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics