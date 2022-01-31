Former MLA Jassi Khangura resigns from Congress

Former Congress MLA and hotelier Jasbir Singh Khangura, also known as Jassi Khangura, resigned from Congress on Saturday.

Khangura, who had been an MLA from Qila Raipur assembly constituency from 2007 to 2012, shared his resignation letter on Twitter. He wrote, “The decisions we take determine our fate. My resignation from INC, the only Indian political party I have ever been a member of.”

When asked about his decision to quit the Congress, Khangura said he was dissatisfied with the direction the Indian National Congress (INC) was taking, particularly in Punjab, and its weak decision-making process.

Saying that prognosis for the Grand Old Party was poor, he said, “There should be some manner of transparency and certainty in the decision making process, but that does not seem to be happening. Congress needs a visionary leader and a loyal team both at the state and central level if it intends to make progress.”

On his plans of joining another party, Khangura said, “I have been approached by many political parties, but I do not want to make a hasty decision.”

He also refuted rumours that he had left the Congress as he had been denied a ticket. “I had not applied for any ticket. I had come from London to make some intellectual contribution, but now I cannot see that happening.”

Speculations are rife that Khangura may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) soon. Khungra has a strong voter base in Dakha, Qila Raipur and Gill constituency. He said that his father, who has served the party for nearly 60 years had also resigned from the party.

In the letter, Jassi thanked the party for giving him and his mother the opportunity of fighting several state elections.