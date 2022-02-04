Former Punjab Congress chief HS Hanspal joins AAP

In a blow for the Congress, former state unit president HS Hanspal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday with just 16 days to go for the assembly polls.

Hanspal, a member of the Congress state election committee, was inducted into the AAP by the party’s state unit president and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha in Chandigarh. Hanspal was seeking ticket for his grandson Sunder Singh Hanspal from the Sahnewal assembly segment, but did not get it.

The Congress has fielded former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa from the seat. A former two-time MP, Hanspal headed the Punjab Congress from 2002 to 2005.

“The support of such veteran leaders shows that a wind of political change is blowing in the state,” Mann said, welcoming him into to the AAP fold. Besides Hanspal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal and Bank Employees Union leader KK Sehgal also joined the party, according to a party release. Those present included state unit general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and party candidates Kulwant Singh (Mohali) and Anmol Gagan Mann (Kharar).

