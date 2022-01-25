Former Punjab DGP under lens after audio tapes leak

Audio tapes of a purported conversation between dismissed Punjab cop Sarabjit Singh, who is a proclaimed offender (PO) in the multicrore Bhola drug racket, and director general of police (DGP) Sidharth Chattopadhyaya may land the former state police chief in further trouble, as he is already facing probe in the Prime Minister security breach case.

It is learnt the purported conversation took place on December 27 during a meeting between Sarabjit Singh and the then Punjab DGP at the latter’s house in Nayagaon. Inspector Satwant Singh, who was recently arrested by Chandigarh Police in the forged signature scam busted last week, was also allegedly present during the meeting. Even PO Sarabjit Singh has since been arrested in the same case.

The audio tapes — that have been accessed by Hindustan Times through intelligence agencies — not only reveal how the PO was giving instructions to the DGP for certain appointments in the name of cracking whip on drug cartels, but also how the state’s top cop was allegedly taking instructions on the issue of national security from a dismissed Inspector, who is facing seven FIRs related to the NDPS Act, including one registered in Madhya Pradesh.

The conversation wherein Sarabjit Singh allegedly suggests posting inspector Satwant Singh as the Kharar CIA in-charge is also part of the audio tapes. Satwant Singh was handed the post through the DGP’s orders dated December 28, a day after the purported conversation.

Despite repeated attempts, Chattopadhaya remained unavailable to comment on the veracity of these audio tapes.

On national security and Bhola

In another alleged conversation, the PO is heard giving instructions to the DGP to carry out operations related to national security. In one such sentence, the dismissed cop is even heard referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while allegedly asking the DGP to bring some DSP-rank officer on certain postings and start recovering explosives being pushed from Pakistan.

“RDX aur pistol kaafi aaye hai... Kal ton asin chakkna shuru kar dinde hain... Kum se kum Modi diyan akan khol denian hai (A lot of explosives and arms are being pushed [through Pakistan]. We should start making recoveries from tomorrow. At least, it will open Modi’s eyes),” the PO can be heard, while discussing Khalistani militant Ranjit Singh Neeta’s involvement in smuggling explosives in Punjab and his drug-related smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another conversation in the audio is about facilitating Jagdish Bhola, prime accused in the multicrore drug racket, with mobile phone inside the Patiala Central Jail.

“Bhola is in touch with me. He is ready to help us in big drug seizures. I have talked to Sukhi (another person). He will be shifted to the Patiala Jail with Bhola with a mobile phone. He will give us all information by using this uninterrupted mobile,” the PO is heard. At this point, Satwant intervenes in the purported conversation and suggests to the DGP to bring Sukhi to Kharar on production warrants in another case and later send him to the Patiala jail.

SAD chief demands FIR

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded registration of a criminal case against DGP S Chattopadhyaya, accusing him of taking orders from criminals while functioning as the Punjab police chief.

The SAD president said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had gone out of his way to appoint Chattopadhyaya as the Punjab DGP even though he was not eligible to hold the post. Questioning Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s silence on the matter, Sukhbir alleged the DGP was personally chosen by him to register false cases against the top Akali leadership.

Chattopadhaya, a 1986-batch IPS officer, remained Punjab’s officiating DGP for 21 days. The drug case against former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia was registered on his directions. He was served a show-cause notice by the home ministry after the PM’s cavalcade was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a farmers’ blockade in Ferozepur on January 5. He was replaced by 1987-batch IPS officer VK Bhawra on January 8.

