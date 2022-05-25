Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
chandigarh news

Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours

Former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 80, died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment.
SAD president Sukhbir Badal along with Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar during the former Punjab minister’s last rites in Moga. (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites.

The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and ex-SGPC presidents Bibi Jagir Kaur and Gobind Singh Longowal besides AAP MLAs from Moga and Nihal Singh Wala, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur, respectively, paid tributes to Tota Singh.

“A glorious chapter in Punjab politics comes to an end. The people grieve the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted his life to public service and bettering the lives of the poor. Jathedar saab was one of his kind, who was a source of inspiration for many people,” Sukhbir said.

Tota was on the panel of the SAD core committee and a member of the SGPC. He represented the Moga assembly segment twice and was once elected from the Dharamkot seat. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.

