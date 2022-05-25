Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites.
The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and ex-SGPC presidents Bibi Jagir Kaur and Gobind Singh Longowal besides AAP MLAs from Moga and Nihal Singh Wala, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur, respectively, paid tributes to Tota Singh.
“A glorious chapter in Punjab politics comes to an end. The people grieve the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted his life to public service and bettering the lives of the poor. Jathedar saab was one of his kind, who was a source of inspiration for many people,” Sukhbir said.
Tota was on the panel of the SAD core committee and a member of the SGPC. He represented the Moga assembly segment twice and was once elected from the Dharamkot seat. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.
-
Patiala court gives nod to special diet for Navjot Sidhu in jail
The court of chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail superintendent to consider and act according to the medical board report on special diet for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last week imprisoned for one year in a 1988 road rage case. A three-member medical board of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had examined Sidhu on Monday, following which it had submitted its recommendations to the jail superintendent.
-
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
-
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
-
Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Meham; two arrested
The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder. Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her.
-
‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.
