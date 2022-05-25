Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
chandigarh news

Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours

Former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 80, died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment.
SAD president Sukhbir Badal along with Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar during the former Punjab minister’s last rites in Moga. (HT Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Badal along with Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar during the former Punjab minister’s last rites in Moga. (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites.

The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and ex-SGPC presidents Bibi Jagir Kaur and Gobind Singh Longowal besides AAP MLAs from Moga and Nihal Singh Wala, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur, respectively, paid tributes to Tota Singh.

“A glorious chapter in Punjab politics comes to an end. The people grieve the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted his life to public service and bettering the lives of the poor. Jathedar saab was one of his kind, who was a source of inspiration for many people,” Sukhbir said.

Tota was on the panel of the SAD core committee and a member of the SGPC. He represented the Moga assembly segment twice and was once elected from the Dharamkot seat. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Congress leader Navjot Sidhu comes out after his medical examination at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)

    Patiala court gives nod to special diet for Navjot Sidhu in jail

    The court of chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail superintendent to consider and act according to the medical board report on special diet for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last week imprisoned for one year in a 1988 road rage case. A three-member medical board of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had examined Sidhu on Monday, following which it had submitted its recommendations to the jail superintendent.

  • The Punjab government has already kick-started a massive recruitment drive with 26,454 jobs, including a large number of them in Group C and D. (PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts

    The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.

  • Punjab Police personnel escort Dr Vijay Singla from the district court complex, Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking

    Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.

  • The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana’s Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder (Representative Image/HT File)

    Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Meham; two arrested

    The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder. Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her.

  • Punjab Police personnel escort suspended health minister Dr Vijay Singla from the district court complex in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    ‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister

    Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out