Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body’s president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms.
With single nominations filed against the office-bearers’ posts ahead of the elections to be held on May 26, it is learnt that the election will be a unanimous affair.
Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period, is said to be close to Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
He is expected to enjoy the support of not only the state government, but also the cricketing legends Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season.
Hailing from Patiala, the 39-year-old Chahal will be the youngest PCA chief. Chahal’s father Harinder Singh Chahal retired as deputy inspector general of police (DIG) a few years ago.
Chahal played cricket for India’s U-15 teams with the likes of Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Mohammad Kaif. He opened the bowling for India against Pakistan in the Lombard U-15 Challenge Cup. The Indian team won the match by four wickets at Lords.
Speaking about the upcoming elections, PCA CEO Deepak Sharma said, “The list of the nominations is out after scrutiny. Since there is a single nomination against each office-bearer’s post, the elections will be held unanimously. The new elected team will be out officially on May 26 afternoon.”
The last PCA office-bearers did put in place a system of appointing the CAC, who further appointed the coaches and the selectors keeping in mind the Lodha Committee rules, but couldn’t complete work on the construction of PCA’s new stadium in Mullanpur which has been standing incomplete since 2016.
It is learnt Chahal will prioritise completion of Mullanpur stadium after taking over the charge.
Nominations for office-bearers:
President: Gulzar Inder Chahal; vice-president: Gagan Khanna; secretary: Dilsher Khanna; joint-secretary: Surjit Rai, treasurer; Rakesh Walia.
Nominations for apex council: Sandeep Singh (Hoshiarpur), Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ropar), Binwant S. Sehgal (Gurdaspur), Sahebjeet Sehmby (Kapurthala), Rishi Pahwa (Ludhiana).
Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused
The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for ₹ 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.
Forum of retired V-Cs and directors meets in Chandigarh to discuss region’s development
Retired vice-chancellors and directors of public universities and medical institutions settled in the tricity on Friday held a meeting of their newly-constituted think tank, 'Forum of retired vice-chancellors and directors', on the development of the north-western India. The forum added that public institutions, particularly in education, agriculture and health, have played a pivotal role in economic and social development and suggested greater state patronage by allocating handsome funds on priority.
Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat. Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime.
Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail. Superintendent of Borstal Jail, Anu Malik, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar. During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.
Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test
Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communique to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh.
