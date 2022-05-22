Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body’s president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms.

With single nominations filed against the office-bearers’ posts ahead of the elections to be held on May 26, it is learnt that the election will be a unanimous affair.

Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period, is said to be close to Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

He is expected to enjoy the support of not only the state government, but also the cricketing legends Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season.

Hailing from Patiala, the 39-year-old Chahal will be the youngest PCA chief. Chahal’s father Harinder Singh Chahal retired as deputy inspector general of police (DIG) a few years ago.

Chahal played cricket for India’s U-15 teams with the likes of Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Mohammad Kaif. He opened the bowling for India against Pakistan in the Lombard U-15 Challenge Cup. The Indian team won the match by four wickets at Lords.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, PCA CEO Deepak Sharma said, “The list of the nominations is out after scrutiny. Since there is a single nomination against each office-bearer’s post, the elections will be held unanimously. The new elected team will be out officially on May 26 afternoon.”

The last PCA office-bearers did put in place a system of appointing the CAC, who further appointed the coaches and the selectors keeping in mind the Lodha Committee rules, but couldn’t complete work on the construction of PCA’s new stadium in Mullanpur which has been standing incomplete since 2016.

It is learnt Chahal will prioritise completion of Mullanpur stadium after taking over the charge.

Nominations for office-bearers:

President: Gulzar Inder Chahal; vice-president: Gagan Khanna; secretary: Dilsher Khanna; joint-secretary: Surjit Rai, treasurer; Rakesh Walia.

Nominations for apex council: Sandeep Singh (Hoshiarpur), Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ropar), Binwant S. Sehgal (Gurdaspur), Sahebjeet Sehmby (Kapurthala), Rishi Pahwa (Ludhiana).