Former Youth Congress chief MS Bitta demands reopening of 1993 blast case

All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman and former Youth Congress chief MS Bitta on Wednesday demanded that the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case should be reopened and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be given the responsibility to investigate the conspiracy behind the withdrawal of his security. All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chairman and former Youth Congress chief MS Bitta. (HT File)

In a statement, Bitta said that people, including police officers or politicians who were responsible, should be exposed and punished for their criminal involvement. He made the demand after the rejection of the bomb blast case convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release request by the Sentence Review Board (SRB) of the Delhi government. Bhullar was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people and injuring of 31 in the bomb blast outside the Youth Congress headquarters. Bitta, who is among those who survived the attack, said the Punjab Intelligence had sounded an alert that he would be attacked, but despite the serious threat to his life, the security alert was ignored and his security withdrawn. “I made countless representations to all the concerned agencies regarding the conspiracy that led to the sudden security withdrawal in September 1993 but got no justified answer. I have the right to know who all were responsible,” he added.