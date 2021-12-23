Fortified rice: Hooda, Kiran question govt’s move to restrict purchase from five firms

Chandigarh: Leader of the opposition in the Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday questioned the state government’s move to restrict the purchase of fortified rice kernels (FRK) from five companies empanelled by the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

The questionable move, which is in contravention of Central government guidelines, was reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The former chief minister said the state government should follow the Central government guidelines to allow rice millers to take fortified rice kernel from all manufacturers holding Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license instead of restricting them to obtain supplies from empanelled manufacturers.

The five companies, Hooda said, were supplying fortified rice kernels at a higher rate, taking advantage of the cartelization. Tosham MLA, Kiran Choudhry also joined Hooda in raising the matter in the House.

Hindustan Times had reported that two Haryana government agencies, HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) involved in the procurement of fortified rice kernels (FRK) have raised a red flag citing delays by the five empanelled companies. The objection by the two agencies comes close on the heels of allegations of anomalies and cartelization in the allotment of tenders for supply of FRK to three Maharashtra based companies. The allegations were levelled by Haryana FRK manufacturers association.

The two state agencies- HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) while quoting the guidelines of the Central government have written to the director general of Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department asking it to allow rice millers to take FRK from all FRK manufacturers holding Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license instead of restricting them to obtain supplies from empanelled manufacturers.