Fortified rice: Tender allotment to Maharashtra firms under lens in Haryana

Serious anomalies pointing to cartelisation have come to light in the allotment of tenders to three Maharashtra-based companies, selected to supply about 14,700 metric tonnes (MT) of fortified rice kernel (FRK) in 11 Haryana districts during the 2021-22 kharif marketing season.

Cartelisation happens when a group of independent companies join hands to control production, sale and prices of commodities to obtain monopoly and limit competition.

The fortification initiative is an outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 15 announcement that rice fortified with micronutrients will be made available at ration shops, for mid-day meal and every scheme by 2024.

Rice fortification adds micronutrients like iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12. It is aimed at combating anaemia due to malnutrition, and is regarded as a cost effective, preventive and effective strategy to address the nutrition problem, as per the NITI Aayog.

Common partner for three companies

Bid documents show that the three Maharashtra-based companies, which individually won the bids for supply for 14,700 MT fortified rice had a common consortium partner, Rana Milk Foods Pvt Ltd.

Perusal of the consortium agreements made by the three successful bidders (Maharashtra companies) – Nirav Silk Mills, Alkey Synthetics and Virag Enterprises – shows that Rana Milk Foods was made a part of the consortium by all three companies for the purpose of bidding and execution of work thereafter.

This despite the fact that all three companies had given sworn undertakings that they had not formed any partnership, joint venture or consortium, directly or indirectly, with any other party for the purpose of participating or executing the FRK tender.

‘Tender to be rejected in case of cartelisation’

As per clause 4 (iv) of the terms and conditions of the tender, the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department will reject the tender and forfeit the earnest money in case of any clear indication of cartelisation.

The clause also stipulates that if the information given by the tenderers in the tender document and its annexure is found to be incorrect at any stage, the department will disqualify or terminate the contract.

FRK Manufacturers Association vice-president Anuj Bansal alleged that it was a clear case of cartelisation. “The three firms have been favoured in the tendering process. Haryana-based firms which have installed extruder machines at high costs could not even participate in the bids as the department changed the criteria of annual turnover of at least ₹65 crore each in past three years to annual turnover of ₹10 crore for fortified food products in past two year. We are new entities in the fortified food trade. How can we have an annual turnover of ₹10 crore in this sector?’’ Bansal asked.

Association’s president Ram Niwas alleged that the tender process was designed to allocate tenders to selected firms. “The government has allotted tenders to the firm which had offered about ₹59.64 plus GST per kg for supplying fortified rice. But the Haryana-based firms were ready to give the same quality rice at ₹45-50 per kg,” said Ramesh Midha, a member of the association.

Tendering process fair, no irregularity, says director

Director general, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Vijay Dahiya, when asked about Rana Milk Foods figuring in all three consortiums and other irregularities, said the technical committee that examined the documents submitted by the bidders had found all papers in order.

“The terms and conditions were changed on the basis of pre-bid consultations. Substantive changes were made on the basis of demands and discussion with prospective bidders,’’ Dahiya said. He further said that the FRK tender was allotted after taking into account the lowest bid.

