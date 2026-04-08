FOSWAC flags major policy issues in meeting with UT administrator

A deputation of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) met the UT administrator on Tuesday, raising a set of pending civic and policy issues affecting residents across the city. Copies of the representations submitted by FOSWAC have been forwarded to the relevant authorities for further consideration. (HT File)

The delegation, led by chairman Baljinder Singh, included vice-chairman K L Aggarwal, general secretary J S Gogia, and secretaries Amardeep Singh and Pardeep Chopra. The representatives submitted formal memoranda and sought time-bound action on multiple concerns.

Among the key issues flagged was the demand for a clear and permanent policy on need based changes in residential units. FOSWAC members said the absence of a uniform framework has left residents in uncertainty, particularly families requiring additional space, while also raising questions around structural safety and compliance.

“We have presented a detailed roadmap of the challenges being faced by residents’ welfare associations. “The safety of students in Sector 21 is of utmost priority”’ said Baljinder Bittu.

The deputation also highlighted several unresolved matters pertaining to the municipal corporation, stressing the need for better coordination between departments and faster redressal of civic grievances.

On the proposed parking policy, FOSWAC shared its suggestions, urging the administration to ensure that any new framework remains resident friendly and does not impose excessive financial or logistical burdens on households.

A major point of contention raised during the meeting was the opening of a liquor vend in Sector 21, reportedly located close to two schools. The federation lodged a strong protest and demanded immediate relocation of the outlet, citing concerns over the impact on the academic environment and student safety.

Officials said the administrator gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that the issues raised would be examined by the concerned departments for appropriate action.

Copies of the representations submitted by FOSWAC have been forwarded to the relevant authorities for further consideration.