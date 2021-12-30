Four armed robbers loot 3.5 lakh from bank in Batala village

BATALA:Four unidentified armed robbers decamped after looting ₹3.5 lakh from Punjab & Sind Bank branch in Bahadur Hussain village on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 1.55pm when the bank employees were dealing with the customers. Two of the robbers entered the bank pretending as the customers while the two others had held the bank’s security guard captive at the gate, said police.

Before leaving the spot, the robbers also snatched the guard’s .12 bore rifle and its 12 rounds. The entire incident was also recorded in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the bank, but the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the accused, who had their faces covered.

“I was at the gate when two young men entered the bank pretended to be customers. A few seconds later, two more men came and held me from behind. When I confronted them, they snatched my rifle and threatened to kill me. All the accused had pistols in their hands. The two robbers, who entered the bank, pointed pistols at the cashier’s and looted the money,” guard Balwinder Singh said.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused came in a Hyundai i20 car and after committing the robbery, they left towards Sekhwan village. “We have got some vital clues and our teams are working to nab the accused,” he added.

A senior police official said one of the accused was caught in the CCTV camera and he will be identified by cyber experts.