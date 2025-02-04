Menu Explore
Four arrested for robbing air force officer of 60,000 in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 04, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The victim had gone to a toilet near the mall; when he came out, the accused stopped him and forcibly took him to a secluded area and snatched ₹60,000 from his pocket

Zirakpur police arrested four transgenders for snatching 60,000 from an air force officer, cops said.

The accused were identified as Mahi of Ambala, Ibadat of Barwala, Panchkula; Sarki and Seerat, both residents of Lalru, Punjab.

Ashok Kumar, 32, of Takhatgarh, Rajasthan, said he had returned home on holiday and had come to Zirakpur for some work in his frien’s car on Sunday.

He made a stop near a mall on VIP road, Zirakpur, around 12 am. “Kumar had gone to a toilet near the mall. When he came out, the accused stopped him and forcibly took him to a secluded area and snatched 60,000 from his pocket, issuing threats before fleeing the spot,” a cop said while adding that the accused were arrested the same day.

The four accused were booked under Section 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Zirakpur police station.

