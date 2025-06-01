Four booked for assault at Chandigarh’s Sector-46 market

A violent altercation broke out at Sector-46 market between two handloom vendors and a group of vegetable sellers. The incident, which occurred on late Wednesday evening, left the two vendor brothers injured and hospitalised. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. (iStock)

According to the FIR registered on Friday, Vikas Singh, 32, a resident of Sector 45-D, reported that he and his younger brother Aakash, 26, were running their handloom stall in the Sector-46 market when an argument broke out with local vegetable vendors Sanjay and Saurav. The dispute began when Sanjay allegedly reversed his loading e-rickshaw over their displayed handloom items. When Aakash objected, the situation escalated into a verbal altercation.

Vikas said that later that night, around 10.15-10.30 pm, that while the two brothers were loading their goods to go home, Sanjay and Saurav returned with two to three unidentified accomplices, armed with sticks and iron rods. The group allegedly assaulted Aakash, with one of the accused striking him on the right side of his head with an iron rod, causing heavy bleeding and knocking him unconscious. When Vikas tried to intervene, he too was attacked.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.