Four booked for woman’s murder in Charkhi Dadri

Four of a family were booked for murder after a 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car outside a private hospital in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Dadri deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Dheeraj Kumar said that they have booked the woman’s husband Ashish, his brother, Ashish, maternal uncle Sandeep Kumar and aunt Pramila Devi on murder charges and started a probe into the matter. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Preeti, who was living with her husband and in-laws in Charkhi Dadri. She was posted as a clerk in the public works department in Dadri.

In his complaint to the police, the woman’s father Jagbir Singh, a resident of Dhikara village said that his daughter married Ashish of Charkhi Dadri in 2020, and the couple has two children, a boy aged one and a half-year and a three and half-year-old daughter.

“Preeti returned home from the office around 5.30 pm on Thursday and her in-laws informed me around 11 pm that she had committed suicide, and they are rushing her to a private hospital. When I reached outside the hospital, I found Preeti dead inside a car and her toes seemed electrocuted. Her husband and in’laws were no where to be found. It appears that she was electrocuted using a live wire,” the woman’s father alleged.

