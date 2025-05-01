Four cops booked for assaulting hotel staff in Narnaul

Four cops were booked for allegedly assaulting a cook of a hotel at Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on the night of April 27, said police. Mahendergarh superintendent of police (SP) Pooja Vashisth has ordered a probe led by DSP Narnaul Hardeep Singh. (HT File)

Those booked included an assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh, home guard Raj Kumar, special police officer (SPO) Sanjay and a constable.

Mahendergarh superintendent of police (SP) Pooja Vashisth has ordered a probe led by DSP Narnaul Hardeep Singh.

In his complaint to the police, Vikram Bahadur Bhandari, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and working at a hotel in Narnaul, alleged that three cops locked the door of his room at the hotel on the night of April 27.

“The cops asked me who was inside the other room of the hotel. I told them that hotel owner Satinder lives in the room, and he is out of the hotel. They picked me up and took me to Mahavir police-check post. The cops told me that unethical activities are flourishing in the hotel. I told them that I am working as a cook there and not aware about such things,” the complainant added.

The cook further alleged that one more cop joined three policemen, and they started abusing him and assaulting.

“They thrashed me brutally with sticks and shoes. When my health started deteriorating, two cops in a police vehicle dropped me back at the hotel. They took my ₹10,000 which the hotel owner gave me as my monthly salary and later the owner rushed me to a hospital,” the complainant said.

Narnaul police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that four cops were booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act. He said that a probe has been initiated into the matter by DSP Narnaul Hardeep Singh.