Four gangsters among 16 held with arms in Amritsar

The police on Saturday arrested 16 miscreants, including four gangsters, on a tip-off while they were planning to commit a crime at a dhaba situated on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Beas village.

With the arrest of the accused, the Amritsar (rural) police have also recovered six .32 bore pistols and eight magazines with 40 live rounds, four rifles of .315 bore and four magazines with 30 live rounds, two rifles of .12 bore and five live rounds, a pistol of .30 bore and 30 live rounds and a spring field rifle along with 30 live rounds.

The arrested persons were identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Doni, Prabhjot Singh, Jarmanjit Singh, Gurdi Singh, Gurpreet Singh (Bal Saran village), Navdeep Singh, alias Nav, Bhupinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh (Sathiala village), Ravinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh (Manawala village), Beant Singh and Vijay (Abohar district). Most of the accused are from villages of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

According to the police, Balwinder Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Gurpreet Singh of Manawala village and Jarmanjit Singh are gangsters who have been facing six, three, two and one cases, respectively, including an attempt to murder.

Addressing a press conference, the superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Manoj Thakur said, “We got secret information that all accused had gathered at Kalanuri Dhaba near Beas village and were planning to commit a crime. Our teams raided the dhaba and arrested the accused.”

He said, “They were involved in various crimes, including robberies. Some of the recovered weapons are licensed while most others are illegal. We are also probing to find from where the weapons were procured.”

He said a case under Sections 160, 151, 379, 411, 188, 109, 447, 511, 148,149, 506 of the Indian Penal Act (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against all the accused at the Beas police station.

Gang of weapon suppliers busted in Tarn Taran, 2 held

The Tarn Taran police on Saturday busted a gang involved in supplying illegal firearms with the arrest of two of its members on a tip-off from the Jandiala Chowk in Tarn Taran.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Kali of Khawaspur village, and Lovepreet Singh, alias Love of Ludhiana. Police said two more accomplices of the arrested men were identified as Gagan Singh and Prabhdeep Singh. They are absconding.

Tarn Taran crime investigation agency (CIA)’s in-charge Prabhdeep Singh said, “The accused had been supplying weapons, heroin and other drugs from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab. Our raids to nab the absconding accused are still on. With the arrest of the accused, we have recovered two pistols and 1,000 intoxicant tablets.”