Four held for running racket to help aspirants of govt recruitment exams

The crime investigation team of the Kaithal police have busted a gang allegedly involved in helping the aspirants of recruitment exams for government appointments with the arrest of four people.

Police said he used to run a racket to help the aspirants of recruitment exams by replacing the genuine candidates with their own candidates in the written exams.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay Singh, of Chattar village who was posted as head clerk in Burail jail (Chandigarh) and he was staying in Bhaini Majra of Kaithal, Sandeep, of Chattar village in Jind, Rahul, of Ballabgarh, and Ashwani, of Sarai Paryag in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigators said in the recent exam for recruitment of male constables in the Haryana Police, aspirant Sandeep, of Jind, had contacted Sanjay who replaced him with Rahul in the written exam held on October 31 by preparing fake admit cards.

Police said he had helped another candidate Gopal Singh, of Narwana in Jind, by replacing him with Ashwani Pratap in the written exam. Sandeep cleared the exam and on Monday, he had come to give money to Sanjay and they were arrested by the police.

The SP said police have recovered ₹7 lakh cash, 11 admit cards and five mobile phones from his possession. During the interrogation, they told the police that Sanjay, Rahul and Ashwani have so far helped 17 candidates in many recruitment exams conducted by the central and state governments.

The SP said the accused have been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021.

They will be produced in court and police will seek their remand for further interrogation, he added.