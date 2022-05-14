Four held with 10 illegal weapons, 15 cartridges in Mahendergarh

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons after recovering 10 illegal weapons and 15 cartridges from their possession in Mahendergarh.

The arrested accused were identified as Sanjay, aka Sanjeev, Rahul aka Junior, Vipin, and Ravindra aka Ravi.

Police said following a tip-off that the accused were roaming in the Ateli area with illegal weapons, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, leading to the recovery of eight ‘desi katta’ (locally-made gun), two desi pistols and 15 cartridges.

Police said there are criminal cases registered against the accused. While Sanjay has already been involved in half a dozen cases of attempt to murder, ransom and Arms Act, Ravindra is facing eight cases of attempt to murder, demanding ransom, excise act and Arms Act. The cases pertaining to theft were already registered against Rahul and Vipin.

500gm heroin seized in Fatehabad

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police arrested a drug supplier and recovered over 500gm heroin in Bhuna area of Fatehabad. Accused Mohan Lal is a resident of Ding Mandi and was living in the auto market at Bhuna.

The preliminary probe revealed that accused brought the consignment from a Nigerian in Delhi to supply in local areas in the district.

During this year, police have so far arrested 74 peddlers in Fatehabad district and recovered around 3kg heroin, police spokesperson said.