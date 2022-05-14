Four held with 10 illegal weapons, 15 cartridges in Mahendergarh
The Haryana Police have arrested four persons after recovering 10 illegal weapons and 15 cartridges from their possession in Mahendergarh.
The arrested accused were identified as Sanjay, aka Sanjeev, Rahul aka Junior, Vipin, and Ravindra aka Ravi.
Police said following a tip-off that the accused were roaming in the Ateli area with illegal weapons, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, leading to the recovery of eight ‘desi katta’ (locally-made gun), two desi pistols and 15 cartridges.
Police said there are criminal cases registered against the accused. While Sanjay has already been involved in half a dozen cases of attempt to murder, ransom and Arms Act, Ravindra is facing eight cases of attempt to murder, demanding ransom, excise act and Arms Act. The cases pertaining to theft were already registered against Rahul and Vipin.
500gm heroin seized in Fatehabad
Meanwhile, the Haryana Police arrested a drug supplier and recovered over 500gm heroin in Bhuna area of Fatehabad. Accused Mohan Lal is a resident of Ding Mandi and was living in the auto market at Bhuna.
The preliminary probe revealed that accused brought the consignment from a Nigerian in Delhi to supply in local areas in the district.
During this year, police have so far arrested 74 peddlers in Fatehabad district and recovered around 3kg heroin, police spokesperson said.
Punjab-origin CA jailed for 5.5 yrs in UK for fraud
London An Indian-origin chartered accountant has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment by a UK court after being convicted for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth 331,858 pounds ₹3.14 crore) . Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday.
Vij directs Rohtak DC to suspend HSVP employees found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday directed Rohtak deputy commissioner Captain Manoj Sheoran to suspend employees of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, who were found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities and causing loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer after irregularities were found in the water supply work. Cop suspended Vij has ordered suspension of former Gokarn police-checkpost in-charge Pawan Veer for mounting pressure on a deceased man's family.
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
Pune court grants bail to builder, 6 others in black magic case
Additional sessions judge V Patravale has granted anticipatory bail to city-based builder, his wife, three sons, a maidservant and a priest. The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim was forced to drink unhygienic water mixed with a powder to get her to produce a son. They kept a lemon inscribed with her name under her bed. Considering the investigation done so far, prima facie, custodial interrogation does not seem necessary.
Pune district reports 48 more Covid cases on Friday
Pune: Pune district reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 266 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,771 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,642 and the toll stood at 3,627.
