Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four, including three of family, killed as truck hits car in Karnal
chandigarh news

Four, including three of family, killed as truck hits car in Karnal

Four people, including three of a family, were killed when a truck hit their car near Salwan village on Assandh-Karnal road, police said on Sunday
HT Image
Published on May 15, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Four people, including three of a family, were killed when a truck hit their car near Salwan village on Assandh-Karnal road, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jitender Singh, of Delhi, his brothers-in-law Guatam Singh, of Panipat, and Sahib Jeet Singh, of Amritsar in Punjab, and Gautam’s friend Harmit Singh, of Panipat, all in their late 20s.

The family told police that Jitender got married in March this year and they were returning after attending a family function in Assandh, Karnal.

Police said the accident took place at around 10am on Sunday as a truck hit their car when they were heading towards Panipat. Two of them died on the spot.

They were rushed to hospital but the two also succumbed to their injuries during treatment. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. The truck was impounded.

Salwan police post in-charge Deepchand said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been registered against the unknown truck driver under Sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP